COVID-19: No new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally remains 19 on Sunday

The Andhra Pradesh Government has released the media Health Bulletin on Coronavirus. Medical department Special Secretary Jawahar Reddy said that no new positive registered in the state on Sunday. He said there were as many as 19 coronavirus positive cases so far and 512 patients underwent tests of which 433 were reported negative while the results of 60 are yet to be determined.

Jawahar Reddy also urged those from abroad to practise self-restraint. They are asked to dial 104 if any of the family members suffer from cough, colds and shortness of breath. Six more cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, which mounted to 19.

Besides, the first corona positive case was reported to a young person in the Ongole city of Prakasam on the 19th of this month. However, all the family members and people who travelled with him have reportedly tested negative. On Saturday, however, there was severe turmoil in the district as a chiropractor who was treated at the Ongole GGH Isolation Ward confirmed coronavirus positive. Vigilant officials have announced a high alert in the district.