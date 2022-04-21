Covid-19 situation under control in Telangana, yet need to be cautious, says DH Srinivasa Rao

Telangana State Public Health Director (DH) Srinivasa Rao suggested that the guidelines issued by the central and state governments in the wake of covid must be adhered to. He spoke to Media at his office in Koti and said the outbreak had not completely subsided and urged to be more vigilant for the next three months. He said the spread of corona in Telangana was under control due to the measures taken by the state government. He, however, pointed out that people need to exercise self-caution in view of the increasing number of covid cases in neighboring states.

He said that the positivity rate has not increased in Telangana. "Apart from Hyderabad, no more than 10 cases have been registered and covid has been in custody in the state for the past six weeks. In some places, the Fourth Wave began and we are just recovering from a third wave," DH said adding that the CM has been getting covid details for the last four days.

Srinivasa Rao said people should follow the precautions for the next three months during the wedding season. The Director of Health said that the XE variant may not have much effect and opined that covid is likely to become the complete flu by December. "Everyone must be vaccinated if they want to get out of the Third Wave or the Fourth Wave, which is unknown. Everyone eligible should get the covid vaccine." he said.

He said that the government is giving booster doses at all government health centers for those above 60 years of age. Those who are eligible by age should be vaccinated. The booster dose should be taken 9 months after the second dose," explained DH.