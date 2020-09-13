Covid cases cross 32,000 in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: District Medical and Health officials are concentrating on health history of individuals who crossed the age of 50 years in the district.



In the wake of increasing number of Covid positive cases in the district, the officials of the Medical and Health Department are collecting details regarding health issues of persons who crossed 50 years of age.

The medical staff is collecting details to know if people are suffering from asthma, fever, cold, cough and other seasonal ailments. Covid positive cases have been increasing in the district for the last 15 days. Every day more than 500 positive cases are being reported in the district and total cases touched 32,042 till Saturday evening.

To prevent spread of Covid cases in Srikakulam city, District Collector J Nivas issued orders for complete lockdown on Sundays.

Normally, people's rush is witnessed at fish, vegetable and market areas in the city every Sunday where there is a threat of spread of the virus due to crowds gathering at one place without following the social distancing norm.

People are suffering from seasonal ailments like fevers, cold and cough etc with hot weather conditions prevailing. Medical officers are suggesting to people over 50 years of age and suffering from seasonal ailments to stay at home.

"We are collecting details of persons who crossed 50 years of age and are suffering from seasonal diseases and Covid-like symptoms as part of preventive measures," District Surveillance Officer (DSO) to monitor Covid cases, Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao, explained.