Covid cases cross one lakh mark in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Covid positive cases crossed one lakh mark in Srikakulam district on Thursday. In the first and second wave, total cases have been reported till May 20 as 1, 00,029 across the district. First time, three positive cases reported on April 25 last year in Pathapatnam mandal in the district. Till June last year, cases not increased considerably. From July onwards positive

cases increased to 6,435, in August 17,982 cases recorded and in September 15,062 cases reported. From October onwards cases reduced in numbers and it fell down to 95 numbers in the month of February this year. Again from March this year, cases started increasing and in the month of March 521 positive cases reported. In April this year, the district reported 23,377 cases and on May 20, total cases are 29,255.

As per official statistics prepared by medical and health department, total 507 persons died of Covid so far in the district in a span of one year. In first wave, Covid positive rate was 10 per cent and in the second wave, it is doubled as 20 per cent out of the total collected samples, said district surveillance officer (DSO) for monitoring Covid cases Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao. So far, we have collected samples from 11,97,635 persons across the district since March last year and total positive case are 1,00,029 and average positive rate is 11 per cent during first and second waves, the DSO added.