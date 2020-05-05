Covid cases rise to 82 in Chittoor district

Tirupati: One more case in Srikalahasti town in Chittoor district took the district tally to 82. With three patients get discharged from Ruia Hospital in Tirupati on Monday as they are cured of Covid-19 the total number of discharges have gone up to 48 and the active cases stand at 34.

A welder in Srikalahasti who is having Tabligi Jamaat links has been tested positive on Saturday night. He was already in quarantine and now shifted to Covid hospital in Tirupati. Of the three discharged cases, two are from Srikalahasti and one belongs to BN Kandriga who is a government employee. Meanwhile, District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has reviewed with Ruia Hospital authorities on improving the amenities in the hospital.

Ruia Hospital superintendent Dr T Bharati has said that out patient services were started on Monday and MRI and CT Scan are in working condition. On the first day 382 patients availed OP services out of which 100 will be tested for Covid-19. Assistant Collector Prudhvi Tej, CS RMO Dr S Saraswathi Devi, Dy CS RMO Dr EB Devi, APMSIDC EE Dhananjaya Reddy and others were present.