Covid surge continues in Kurnool

Kurnool: The district is nearing a century in registering Covid-19 positive cases. With 17 more fresh cases reported on Wednesday, the total figure has touched 110. Just on Tuesday, five positive cases were detected in the city and now, five more cases on Wednesday, leaving Kurnool town in the grip of corona fear. Out of 110 positive cases, two persons died, while one was discharged on Tuesday.



Apparently, the red zone areas of positive cases were put on high alert. Almost all entrances leading to those areas were shutdown. Entry of outsiders restricted, while residents were asked to stay indoors. Sanitation in these areas is intensified, while the police are announcing strict action against violators through loud speakers.

Right now, 90 per cent of Kurnool town is covered under red zone, lockdown norms and Section 144 is strictly implemented. Vehicular movements other than emergency services have totally come to a standstill. Medical shops at red zones were also ordered to down shutters. The district administration has facilitated door delivery system. The residents at red zones

were delivered vegetables and essential commodities at their door-steps.

Collector G Veera Pandiyan ordered medical staff to conduct regular screening tests and said the state government has supplied PPE kits, N-95 masks and medicines to fight corona in the district.

The material was received at the central drugs store and is being transported to the regional training centre for females in DM and HO office premises.

Pandiyan said the materials include 8,800 N-95 masks, 8,345 Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), 2,398 Delivery kits, 337 HIV Surgical Kits, 3,22,717 triple layer masks, 23,203 surgical masks, 1,46,649 disposable surgical gloves and 95,125 examination gloves.