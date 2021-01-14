Covid vaccine reaches Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Total 21,980 medical and health staff members will be administered Covid vaccine in the first phase in Srikakulamdistrict. The vaccine doses reached Srikakulam on Wednesday and they have been stored in refrigerators under medical officials' supervision. The first phase of vaccine will be administered on January 16 at all 18 cold chain points across the district to the medical and health staff, said Joint Collector K Srinivasulu and District Medical and Health Officer K C Chandra Naik.

Covid vaccine will be distributed to all the 18 selected cold chain points from the Medical and Health Department district office by Thursday evening, said the medical officers.

District Collector J Nivas has issued directions to officials to make all required arrangements at all the 18 cold chain points where the first phase of Covid vaccination programme would be launched.

After the administration of the vaccine, staff should be observed for more than half-an-hour to identify any type of negative symptoms. Ambulances, first aid kits should be arranged at all the vaccination points to prevent any untoward incidents, the Collector cautioned.