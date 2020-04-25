COVID19 AP crosses 1000 Mark, toll 31, first case in Srikakulam confined

Amaravati: For the first time, a COVID19 positive case reported from Srikakulam district, which is considered so far as the safest district along with Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh.

On Saturday, the Health and Medical department revealed that a new case is confirmed from the district, among the total new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

The total tally of passive cases crossed the 1000 mark in the state, including new 61. There are 1016 price cases in the state and 31 deaths reported. New deaths including 1 each from Krishna and Kurnool districts confirmed.

Out of the total, 814 active and 171 cured.

Kurnool has 275, Guntur 209, Krishna 127, Chittoor 73, Nellore 72, Kadapa 55, Prakasam 53, Anantapur 51, West Godavari 39, East Godavari 37, Visakhapatnam 22 and Srikakulam 3.