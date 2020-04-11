COVID19 positive cases crosses 400 mark in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The total number of COVID19 positive cases crossed the four centuries mark as on Saturday 5 pm in Andhra Pradesh, despite of preventive measures initiated by the State government.

24 new positive cases reported in the State, mounting total to 405. Out of the total positive cases in the state, there are 11 patients cured and six died and 388 active cases, informed Arja Srikanth, State Nodal Officer for COVID19. So far, the government tested 6958 samples and 6553 tested negative.

There are new 17 positive cases in Guntur, 5 in Kurnool and each one from Prakasam and Kadapa districts.

The Kurnool remained the most affected district with total 82 positive cases, while the Guntur leading in the second with 75 cases. Nellore 48, Prakasam 41, Krishna 35, Kadapa 30, West Godavari 22, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam each 20, East Godavari 17 and Anantapur 15 Covid19 positive cases identified so far.

One patient was cured and discharged from the hospital in Vijayawada, aged about 28 years. He joined in the hospital on March 20 and tested three times negative before discharge.