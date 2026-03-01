CP calls for collective efforts to curb drug abuse, rehabilitate addicts

Vijayawada: NTR district Police Commissioner (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu has lauded the efforts of Akarsha Foundation in combating the growing menace of substance abuse and helping addicts return to normal life through counselling and rehabilitation.

On Saturday, the Commissioner unveiled a brochure titled ‘Free Counselling and De-Addiction Rehabilitation’ prepared by the Foundation at NTR Police Commissionerate.

Addressing the gathering, the Commissioner expressed concern over the rising use of narcotics and addictive substances in society, particularly among youth. He urged young people to stay away from drugs such as ganja and alcohol, and emphasised that the police department is taking stringent action against drug trafficking. At the same time, he noted that rehabilitating addicts requires coordinated efforts between law enforcement agencies and social organisations.

Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Inspector M Ravindra stated that a dedicated toll-free helpline — 1972 — has been made available for reporting drug-related activities. He appealed to the public to share any information or complaints through this number. Akarsha Foundation Chairman Dr Garre Shankara Rao said the organisation is providing free counselling and rehabilitation services to individuals struggling with addiction. He added that affected persons or their family members can seek assistance by contacting the helpline numbers 91009 79893 and 76004 94949.

EAGLE SI Veeranjaneyulu, Foundation vice-president Dr TS Rao, noted psychologist Navita Sri, and Foundation PRO Devarapalli Madan Prakash were among those present at the programme.