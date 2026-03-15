CPI calls for statewide protests on March 24 for houses, land for poor

Vijayawada: CPI called for statewide protests on March 24 to demand houses, house sites, pensions, ration cards and agricultural land for eligible poor families. CPI state secretary Gujjula Eswaraiah appealed to people from all sections to participate in large numbers and make the agitation a success.

As part of the preparations, Eswaraiah, along with CPI national executive member Muppalla Nageswara Rao, state secretariat members P Harinath Reddy and P Durga Bhavani, released a poster at the party’s state office, Dasari Bhavan here on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Eswaraiah said the protests would be organised at district collectorates, revenue divisional officers’ offices and tahsildar offices across the state. He said the agitation aims to press the government to fulfil the promises made to the poor during elections.

He demanded that the government allot two cents of house site in urban areas and three cents in rural areas to eligible poor families, provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for construction of houses, distribute agricultural land to landless poor and hand over TIDCO houses to beneficiaries. He also urged the government to provide pensions and white ration cards to all eligible families.

Eswaraiah recalled that thousands of applications seeking house sites were earlier submitted to district collectors through Tahsildar offices under the leadership of the CPI, but no land has been distributed so far. Referring to the recently issued GO No. 23, he said the order may deprive many eligible people of house sites and urged the government to amend it immediately.

He also pointed out that although four budgets have been presented so far, there has been no clear allocation of funds for housing assistance. With the rising prices of construction materials such as iron, cement and sand, along with increasing labour costs, the earlier promised Rs 4 lakh assistance is inadequate and should be increased to Rs 5 lakh.

Nageswara Rao criticised the delay in implementing housing promises and raised concerns over the proposed expansion of the Amaravati capital region to about 70,000 acres. He said the sacrifices made by farmers for the capital project should be respected and development should serve public interests rather than corporate interests.