CPI calls for statewide stir on Feb 14 against ‘medical mafia’

Vijayawada: CPI state secretary Gujjula Easwaraiah called for a statewide agitation on February 14, demanding stringent action to curb what he described as the growing “medical mafia” in the state. He alleged collusion between the drug trade mafia and officials of the drug control department, particularly in the functioning of the Pharmacy Council.

The decision was taken at a CPI state secretariat meeting held at the party state office, Dasari Bhavan here on Thursday. The meeting unanimously resolved to organise statewide protests to highlight alleged irregularities in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. It was also decided to convene the CPI state council meetings in Kakinada from February 16 to 18.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Easwaraiah demanded a comprehensive probe into the alleged irregularities in the drug control department, stating that several serious issues had come to light following representations from pharmacists’ associations.

The CPI leader strongly criticised the state government for handing over medical colleges and affiliated hospitals to private entities under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Terming the move as “cruel and anti-people,” he said it would adversely affect access to healthcare for the poor, common, and middle-class sections, besides undermining medical education opportunities for students from economically weaker backgrounds. He demanded that the PPP policy in medical education be scrapped and that medical institutions remain under government control.

On the capital issue, Easwaraiah asserted that Amaravati should be developed strictly as the people’s capital. He criticised the acquisition of farmers’ land beyond actual requirements and opposed land acquisition in the name of second and third phases without doing justice to farmers of the first phase. He also condemned the leasing of thousands of acres to corporate entities at nominal rates.

He further demanded the completion of pending irrigation projects in north Andhra, Rayalaseema and Prakasam districts and criticised the government for failing to allot house plots to the poor even two years after the formation of the coalition government.

CPI national executive members Ravula Venkaiah, Akkineni Vanaja and Muppalla Nageswara Rao, along with state secretariat members P Harinath Reddy, D Jagadeesh, Jangala Ajay Kumar, K Ramanjaneyulu, P Durga Bhavani, Tatipaka Madhu and others, were present.