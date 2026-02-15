CPI demands action against drugs mafia and pvt hospitals

Nandyal: The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Saturday organised a rally and staged a dharna in front of the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) office in Nandyal, demanding stringent action against the alleged drugs mafia and irregularities in private hospitals. The protest was held as part of a State-wide call given by the party to curb exploitation in the healthcare sector and protect poor patients from excessive medical expenses.

Addressing the gathering, CPI Nandyal district secretary Ranga Naidu alleged that the ruling coalition government was encouraging the drugs mafia, resulting in unchecked profiteering by private hospitals and pharmaceutical companies. He demanded immediate inspections and raids by the DM&HO and Drugs Control officials on private hospitals and medical shops functioning without valid licences.

Party district assistant secretary Baba Fakruddin accused pharmaceutical companies of selling medicines at exorbitant prices and cheating patients, and called for cancellation of licences of erring firms and government-led supply of essential drugs at affordable rates.

The CPI leaders also criticised district medical authorities for failing to take action against alleged cartelisation by private hospital managements across Nandyal district. They further demanded an end to the privatisation of government medical colleges and strict enforcement of healthcare regulations. Leaders and members of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), along with representatives of women’s, student and youth organisations and CPI-affiliated mass organisations, participated in the protest and expressed solidarity with the demands.