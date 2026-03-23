CPI predicts BJP-free government after 2029 elections

CPI National Executive member Muppalla Nageswara Rao said that the INDIA alliance will emerge as a strong political force by 2029.

Speaking at the CPI district committee meeting held in Tirupati on Sunday under the chairmanship of K Radhakrishna, he said that a government without the BJP at the Centre is certain to be formed after the 2029 elections.

The CPI leader claimed that the BJP is making efforts to destabilise governments in Kerala and Tamil Nadu ahead of the upcoming elections in five states.

He said the BJP would face defeat in these elections. According to him, the Left government in Kerala will continue in power, and the alliance government in Tamil Nadu is likely to return to office. Nageswara Rao called upon party cadres to prepare for the upcoming local body elections in the state.

He urged leaders and workers to strengthen the party from the grassroots level and increase political awareness among activists.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI State Secretariat member P Harinath Reddy said ongoing war developments involving former US President Donald Trump and Iran could have a serious impact on India. He said people are already facing difficulties due to shortages of gas supplies.

He appealed to peace activists and democratic forces to organize large-scale protests against war. CPI District Secretary P Murali, district executive members, and committee members attended the meeting.