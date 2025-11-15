CPI stir against alleged negligence by medical staff at KGH

Kadiri: The members of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday staged a protest at the Kadiri Government Hospital, condemning what they described as the “continuous negligent attitude” of the hospital’s medical staff.

The demonstration was organised under the leadership of the CPI Kadiri Town Committee. CPI Kadiri Constituency Secretary Nallajodu Pawan, Town Secretary Sk Liaquat Ali, and AITUC district leaders Madhu Naik criticised the alleged lack of responsibility among hospital personnel.

They claimed that two days ago, patients undergoing treatment were left unattended, with security guards reportedly attempting to administer glucose in the absence of qualified medical staff an incident they called “shocking and unacceptable.”

The leaders alleged that despite drawing substantial salaries, several staff members were showing “utter negligence” towards poor patients who depend on government healthcare.

They further accused some employees of diverting patients to private hospitals and expressed suspicion that staff members were receiving commissions from private healthcare facilities in Anantapur, Bengaluru, and nearby regions.

Highlighting that this was “neither the first nor the last such incident,” CPI leaders demanded a thorough inquiry into the allegations and strict action against those responsible.

They warned that failure to address these issues would lead to intensified agitation. CPI constituency assistant secretary Hassan, Agricultural Workers Union district leaders Raman, AISF leaders Sreenu, Vijay Kumar, Santosh, Sabir, Gangadhar, Chandra, and others participated in the protest.