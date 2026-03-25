CPI to hit the streets if house sites are not allotted to poor

Nandyal: The Communist Party of India (CPI) staged a protest in Nandyal town on Tuesday, warning the government of intensified agitations if house sites are not allotted to eligible poor families.

The demonstration was held in front of Minister Farooq’s camp office following a rally from the Town Hall, as part of a statewide call given by the CPI.

Addressing the gathering, CPI Nandyal District Secretary Ranganaidu said the protest was conducted peacefully with the participation of a large number of homeless and underprivileged people.

He demanded that the government immediately allot house sites to all eligible beneficiaries and provide Rs.5 lakh financial assistance for the construction of houses.

He further stated that if the government fails to allocate house sites, it should bear the rental expenses of poor families currently living in rented accommodations until permanent housing is provided. Ranganaidu cautioned that public representatives would be obstructed if the government neglects these demands.

Several CPI leaders and representatives from affiliated organisations participated in the programme. Among them were Assistant District Secretary Baba Fakruddin, Farmers’ Association District Secretary Somanna, Andhra Pradesh Women’s Federation District President Lakshmidevi, CPI District Committee Member Muralidhar, AITUC town leaders D. Srinivasulu and Dhanunjay, AITUC Deputy General Secretary Bhooman Srinivasulu, Agricultural Workers’ Union leader Harinath, and Women’s Federation town leader Suseelamma. A large number of party workers and homeless poor people also took part in the protest.