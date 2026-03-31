CPI to hold padayatra against MGNREGA ‘dilution’

Vijayawada: CPI national secretary K Ramakrishna has alleged that the Centre is weakening the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), adversely affecting agricultural labourers and the rural poor.

Addressing a press conference at Dasari Bhavan here on Monday, along with CPI state secretary Gujjula Eswaraiah, he said the Act — once a legal guarantee of employment — is being diluted and reduced to a scheme under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin (VB-G-RAM-G), thereby threatening rural livelihoods.

Ramakrishna called for large participation in a three-day padayatra from Anantapur to Bandlapalli from April 10 to 12. The march, being organised by CPI and the Andhra Pradesh Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham (APVKS), aims to protest against the Centre’s policies. He appealed to political parties and people’s organisations to extend solidarity.

He said the Centre’s share in MGNREGA funding has been reduced from 90 per cent to 60 per cent, placing a heavy burden on States and affecting implementation. Changes in guidelines, including those related to Gokulam sheds, have imposed an additional burden of nearly Rs 300 crore on Andhra Pradesh. He also criticised delays in wage payments to workers. The CPI leader demanded that the Centre approve in Parliament the state Assembly’s resolution granting legal status to Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. He also urged implementation of assurances under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, including special funds for backward regions and establishment of the Kadapa Steel Plant. Ramakrishna said CPI national general secretary D Raja, along with party leader Ani Raja, leaders of the All-India Agricultural Workers’ Union and other labour organisations, would participate in the padayatra.

CPI state secretary Eswaraiah criticised the state government for focusing mainly on Amaravati and Polavaram while neglecting long-pending irrigation projects in Rayalaseema. He stressed the need for adequate funding for projects like Veligonda, which could benefit lakhs of people.

He also expressed concern over delays in the Kadapa Steel Plant and alleged that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is being weakened through moves towards privatisation. Eswaraiah announced a round-table meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Supreme Court verdict related to Dalit Christians and chalk out future action. CPI state Control Commission chairman and former MLC Jalli Wilson, State secretariat members Tatipaka Madhu and Donepudi Shankar, APVKS president Ch Koteswara Rao, general secretary Avula Sekhar, and others were present.