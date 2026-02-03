CPM calls ‘Chalo Delhi’ on March 24, slams Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies

Vijayawada: CPM politburo member B V Raghavulu announced that the party will stage a ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest on March 24, demanding withdrawal of what he termed the Centre’s anti-people policies and laws. Ahead of this, a nationwide campaign from March 9 to 20 will be launched to mobilise public opinion.

The announcement came during the CPM state committee’s two-day meeting at MBVK here, attended by politburo members Raghavulu, U Vasuki and state secretary V Srinivasa Rao.

Addressing the media, Raghavulu described the Union Budget as “deceptive accounting jugglery,” alleging that allocations to key sectors and welfare schemes were slashed. He accused the Centre of manipulating figures by comparing allocations with revised expenditure estimates, creating an illusion of higher spending.

Citing examples, he noted that Polavaram project funding fell from over Rs 5,000 crore last year to Rs 3,320 crore, warning that completion could take decades. He also criticised replacing Amaravati funds with loans, forcing dependence on borrowings. On MGNREGS, he said though Rs 95,000 crore was allocated, states must bear 40% of costs, calling it “fraudulent.”

Raghavulu alleged that despite TDP and Jana Sena’s alliance with the NDA, Andhra Pradesh continues to face injustice in fund allocation. He questioned CM Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan over their failure to secure resources.

He further criticised industrial corridors and semiconductor projects as benefiting corporates rather than generating local employment. He warned that new Bills on labour, electricity, seeds, nuclear liability, and geo-spatial issues would harm workers and farmers. Condemning recent political violence, Raghavulu urged parties to end abusive language and attacks, stressing that democracy can only survive through constructive debate and public trust.