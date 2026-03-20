CPM demands single-phase Polavaram rehabilitation

Vijayawada: CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao demanded that the rehabilitation of all Polavaram-displaced persons be completed in a single phase, irrespective of phased implementation plans. He noted that for over two decades, residents in the submergence zones across seven mandals have been neglected, deprived of basic amenities, development initiatives, and welfare benefits.

In a press release here on Thursday, Srinivasa Rao urged the government to increase the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package to Rs 10 lakh per individual over 18 years and ensure that all affected families are included. He also called for an all-party meeting to address the displaced persons’ issues impartially, beyond political lines.

On March 18, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met a select group of displaced persons and announced the first-phase rehabilitation for those affected by submergence at a water level of 41.15 metre, allocating Rs 226 crore for the purpose. While the announcement acknowledged the plight of the displaced, Srinivasa Rao criticised it for excluding a large number of affected families and failing to address on-ground issues, including incomplete rehabilitation colonies, lack of basic civic amenities, and inadequate housing and land compensation.

He highlighted discrepancies in surveys, such as villages submerging earlier than projected, and urged authorities to conduct thorough field visits, engage directly with affected communities, and revise compensation to at least Rs 5 lakh per house while aligning land acquisition payments with market rates. Srinivasa Rao warned that partial implementation exacerbates the suffering of displaced families and called for immediate corrective measures.