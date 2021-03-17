CPM fields Nellore Yadagiri for Tirupati Lok Sabha seat

Tirupati: CPM declared Nellore Yadagiri as its candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha (LS) by-election which is scheduled to be held on April 17.

Party central committee member V Sreenivasa Rao announced the candidature of Yadagiri who is the secretary of Nellore district Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham (VKS), at a media conference here on Tuesday.

Sreenivasa Rao said the party had already sought the support of other like-minded parties including other Left Parties, RPI, BSP and others to support CPM in the by-election in the interests of the State as the two dominant regional parties - the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP are not in a position to question the BJP which has been showing a step-motherly attitude towards the State which was evident with the saffron party in its six-year rule not sanctioning a single project for the development of the State.

He also urged the JSP to sever is ties with BJP and support CPM in the election for the sake of people of Andhra Pradesh.

The CPM leader said that his party will make the BJP betrayal of the State by denying Special Category Status and also taking back the funds given to Rayalaseema under backward area development as well as the two regional parties YSRCP and TDP genuflecting before the BJP ignoring State and national interests as main plank in the election.

"Our aim is to expose the BJP and also the timidity of YSRCP and TDP in opposing the anti-people and pro-corporate BJP,'' he said, hitting hard at the three parties BJP, YSRCP and TDP.

The 54-year-old CPM candidate Yadagiri who began his political journey as CPM Kagithalapuru village secretary, worked as Manubolu mandal secretary, district secretariat member and now party State committee member.