CPM leader opposes Yeleru water diversion to Mittal Steel Plant

Visakhapatnam: CPM GVMC floor Leader B Gangarao has strongly opposed the state government’s decision to divert water from the Yeleru canal to the proposed ArcelorMittal Nipon Steel plant in Anakapalli.

Currently, water from the canal is used for the drinking water needs of Visakhapatnam city along with the operational requirements of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Gangarao demanded immediate withdrawal of what he termed as ‘unilateral and unfair decision.’

Gangarao said that around 33 MGD (million gallons per day) of water is currently allocated for the city’s needs and any diversion would severely impact its supply. He stated that efforts are already underway to lift water from the Yeleru canal at Sarabhannapalem and raised concerns over the potential supply disruption to existing allocations.

He said that the decision could adversely affect nearly 2.5 million residents in the jurisdiction of GVMC limits, as well as hamper production at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

According to official allocations through the Visakhapatnam Industrial Water Supply Company (VISCO), out of the 80 MGD total supply, 36 MGD is allotted to GVMC, 32 MGD to the steel plant, and the rest to industries including NTPC, APIIC, Adani Gangavaram Port, and RWS.

Gangarao emphasised that major stakeholders, including GVMC, the steel plant, and NTPC, collectively contributed Rs 350 crore towards the Godavari drinking water pipeline project, underlining that they hold rightful claim over the supply. He alleged that the state government now plans to divert 33 MGD by cutting down the allocations of GVMC and the VSP and supply it to the proposed ArcelorMittal Steel Plant and Nakkapalli Bulk Drug Park.

He termed this move as detrimental to both public welfare and industrial stability. “The State government has no authority to reallocate water that rightfully belongs to GVMC and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant,” Gangarao opined.

Further, he revealed that Rs 660 crore pipeline project, funded through a loan from the Asian Development Bank, is being constructed to facilitate water supply to the people of the city and part of it will also be diverted to the Greenfield integrated steel plant in Anakapalli.

Also, Gangarao objected that the proposal had never been discussed in the GVMC council and pointed out that the decision was taken in the absence of municipal approval.

He appealed to the Chief Minister to publicly declare that water from the Yeleru reservoir will not be diverted during his visit to Nakkapalli scheduled for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the AM/NS India steel plant.

Warning of serious consequences for the city’s drinking water security and industrial operations, Gangarao demanded that the coalition government should withdraw its decision in this regard with immediate effect.