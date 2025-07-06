CRDA to acquire addl 20,494 acres of land in capital region

Vijayawada: The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), which met on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved land pooling of an additional 20,494 acres of land from seven villages in the greenfield Amaravati capital region. The land pooling will be done in four villages of Amaravati mandal and three villages of Tullur mandal.

Already sitting on a land bank of 54,000 acres of land for the greenfield capital city, the government is in the process of pooling another 40,000 acres in its endeavour to build a megapolis by combining Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Tadepalli with Amaravati.

According to an official press release, the 50th CRDA meeting on Saturday gave approval for development of high-density residential zone and multiple developmental projects in 58 acres of land in Mandadam, Rayapudi and Pichukalapalem. The CRDA also gave approval for the construction of a five-star hotel and a convention centre in Amaravati. Convention centres were proposed in Mandadam, Tullur and Lingayapalem villages as well.

The CRDA meeting gave approval also for sand dredging operations above the Prakasam barrage for facilitating construction works in Amaravati as 159.54 cubic metres sand is necessary for development of Amaravati capital in the coming two years.

In addition, the CRDA okayed allotment of lands as per cabinet approval. The CRDA approved the cabinet subcommittee land allocation decisions, which will benefit 16 entities, including CBI, Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy and MSK Prasad Cricket Academy.

The CRDA gave consent for the construction of a six-lane ROB on E-15 highway of the Amaravati capital region.

Later, speaking to media persons Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana said developmental works of the Amaravati capital would certainly be completed in three years.

He said the YSRCP men were objecting to acquisition of land in some villages of the capital region. He asserted that former chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy would never come to power and that he would not retain even his existing 11 Assembly seats.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and other officials participated in the meeting held at CM camp office.