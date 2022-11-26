Create awareness on cyber frauds among bank customers: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that the bank customers should be aware of cyber frauds. Participating in a meeting jointly organised by the Lead Bank Canara Bank and HDFC bank in the city on Friday, he appealed to people to understand digital transactions to prevent cyber frauds.

The Collector said online, net banking, phone pay and other UPI-based applications were available for digital transactions and the customers should take precautions. OTPs, links, PIN numbers, emails, shopping coupons and discount offers were sometimes misleading giving scope for phishing and the customers should be aware of such frauds, suggested the collector.

Chakradhar Babu said one has to change passwords frequently to avoid any chance of revealing one's personal profile. He said there were 378 branches of 30 banks in the entire district and he asked the people to update 10-year-old Aadhaar cards and cards of children above 13 years.

The Collector said financial literacy plays a crucial role in banking and all customers should understand banking activities and security measures irrespective of their age. He said the governments were also depositing benefits to people through banks and they should be aware of banking operations. SP Ch Vijaya Rao gave a PowerPoint presentation on banking frauds and others.

LDM T Srikant Pradeep said they were conducting awareness camps at all levels among customers on banking and protecting them from online cheating. He said one can lodge complaints with the banking ombudsman to resolve their issues. The ombudsman is a single solution for all banks as part of 'One Nation-One Ambudman programme', he explained. Additional SP Himavathi, Nabard DDM R Singh and HDFC bank deputy vice president Manikanta Sarma participated.