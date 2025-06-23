Cricketers rally in support of RDT, demands restoration of FCRA clearance

Anantapur: In a rare show of solidarity, cricketers from across Anantapur district organised a massive rally in support of Rural Development Trust (RDT), demanding immediate restoration of its FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) license.

The rally, held in Anantapur town, was led by the district’s senior and junior cricketers, women players, Ranji cricketers (past and present), and members of the cricketing fraternity.

Starting from Clock Tower, the rally proceeded through Saptagiri Circle, Iron Bridge, Sangamesh Circle, and concluded at the Vincent Ferrer statue near the Collector’s Office, where a public meeting was held. Participants raised slogans like “Save RDT” and called on the Central Government to reinstate the FCRA approval to allow RDT’s services to continue in the region. Speaking at the event, District Cricket Association President Prakash Reddy said it was everyone’s collective responsibility to protect RDT, which has been serving the people of Anantapur for over 55 years.

Former Association President Pagadala Mallikarjuna added that the organisation had played a crucial role in improving the lives of people across communities and urged both the Central and State Governments to support RDT’s continued presence.

Macha Ramalinga Reddy, who chaired the rally, thanked participants and emphasized that the protest movement would intensify until the FCRA license was restored.

IPL cricketer Vijay Kumar echoed these sentiments, stating that it was the moral responsibility of the community to stand by an institution that has done so much for the district. Prominent figures who participated included Deputy Mayor Koganti Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Narpa Satyanarayana Reddy, Sha Buddin, and Prasad Reddy, along with several former Ranji players like Suresh, Fayaz, Shahshavali, Murali, and Sardar. Women cricketers, including Radhika, Latha, Gausia, Dhanalakshmi, and Manjula, along with coaches and district-level sports officials, were also present. Current Ranji players Vinay Kumar, Macha Datta Reddy, Veerareddy, and Deepak marched at the front, paying floral tribute at the statue of Father Vincent Ferrer, marking the rally’s emotional and symbolic start.