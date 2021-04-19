Curbs imposed in densely populated areas in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: The second wave of Covid-19 is spreading its tentacles rapidly for the last 13 days in the district. In total 4,831 positive cases reported across the district in a span of 13 days from April 6 to till April 18. In a single day on Sunday, the district reported 912 positive cases. So far, till Sunday the total cases are 52,083 and samples collected from 10,06,262 persons across the district in the first and second wave. On April 6, the positive cases crossed century mark first time in the district as part of second wave and since then every day cases have been in upward trend. In the wake of rampant spreading of cases, the district administration announced containment zones in the city where population density is more.

Municipal Commissioner K Siva Prasad has identified densely populated areas and imposing restrictions on movement of people to contain the spread of the infections. On the other hand, district collector J Nivas directed the officials to shift Potti Sriramulu Market to 80 feet road to avoid crowding of people in a narrow area. The 80-feet road is wider than the Potti Sriramulu market where people can maintain physical distance.