Custodial Death Case: CBI books seven police personnel 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a criminal case against seven police personnel in connection with the alleged custodial death of 25-year-old Gade Sai Krishna in Vijayawada, following directions from the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The CBI’s Hyderabad unit has begun its investigation and visited Krishnalanka police station as part of the probe into the alleged illegal detention, torture and death of the youth and the destruction of evidence.

Those booked include suspended Krishnalanka inspector Suda Suresh Veera Venkata Nagaraju, head constables Potarlanka Ashok Kumar and Janjam Nani, constable Kaitepalli Babu Rao, head constable Goriparthi Sambaiah, home guard Koneti Venkata Raju and private individual Gulivindala Suresh.

The case follows a petition filed by Gade Vijaya Lakshmi, Sai Krishna’s mother, alleging that her son was illegally detained, tortured and killed at the police station and that his body was burnt to destroy evidence.

According to her petition, Sai Krishna had earlier been arrested in a murder case and released on bail. With non-bailable warrants pending against him in cases registered at Krishnalanka and Machavaram police stations, he allegedly stayed secretly in Markapuram to avoid arrest.

Vijaya Lakshmi alleged that Krishnalanka police brought her son to the station in the first week of May.

When she went there and met inspector Nagaraju, he allegedly abused and threatened her, telling her that her son would be killed and asking her to prepare a garland for his photograph.

She further claimed that she heard cries from the upper floor of the station and found her son in a lock-up. Despite pleading with the inspector to release him, she received no response, prompting her to approach the High Court with a habeas corpus petition.

The mother alleged that the police had brought Sai Krishna from Markapuram without executing the pending warrant or producing him before the court. He was allegedly subjected to severe torture and died of his injuries.

She further accused the inspector of burning the body to conceal the crime and destroy evidence.

Acting on the petition, the High Court directed the CBI director in New Delhi to register a case and instructed the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police to submit all relevant records to the agency.

The CBI has taken up the investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding Sai Krishna’s death and examine the allegations.