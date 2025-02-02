Live
Cyber Fraud in Palnadu: Software Employee Loses Rs. 11 Lakh to Online Scammers
Palnadu: A shocking case of cyber fraud has come to light in Palnadu district, where a software employee was duped into transferring Rs.11 lakh to scammers who threatened her online.
According to reports, the fraudsters contacted the young woman and falsely claimed that drugs were being transported in her name via courier. They threatened her with arrest and pressured her to send money to avoid legal action. Fearing consequences, the victim transferred Rs.11 lakh to the scammers.
Realizing she had been deceived, the woman approached the Narasaraopet police and lodged a complaint. Authorities have launched an investigation into the case and are urging the public to stay alert against such cyber frauds.
