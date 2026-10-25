Cyclone Arnab: AP Home Minister Anita issues directives to officials

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Anita has issued key directives in light of a cyclone threat to Andhra Pradesh. The State Government has been put on high alert as the depression that developed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm. With anticipation of heavy rains and winds blowing in the State, the Home Minister has issued a directive for the administrative machinery to be put on high alert.

It is expected that rains would start in most parts of the state from Monday while heavy rains and very heavy rains in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh would occur on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is expected that the cyclone would make landfall from Bapatla to Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, which could have wind speed of up to 115 to 125 kilometers per hour.

Furthermore, the Home Minister has ordered the immediate removal of hazardous hoardings and directed that proactive arrangements be made to relocate residents from coastal areas to safer locations, if necessary.

Home Minister Anita has also directed that NDRF and SDRF teams be kept on standby to ensure that relief operations in the cyclone-affected areas proceed without any hindrance. She emphasized that officials must continuously monitor the situation through district control rooms. Additionally, she has ordered a ban on fishing activities at sea and prohibited tourists from entering beaches. The public has been advised to refrain from taking selfies or engaging in risky activities in areas where high sea waves are surging.

Farmers and the general public are urged to take necessary precautions in their respective activities; they are also advised not to believe rumors circulating on social media or forward them to others. The Home Minister has requested everyone to remain vigilant and adhere to the official warnings issued by the Disaster Management Authority and the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS).