Cyclone Arnab damages Crops, CM Naidu to visit cyclobe hit areas

Cyclone Arnab has caused damage in Andhra Pradesh, submerging paddy fields, damaging horticultural crops and disrupting power and drinking-water supplies. Roads have been damaged and electricity poles uprooted, prompting authorities to speed up restoration work.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has held several reviews of the response, including his fourth teleconference with district collectors, during which he issued further instructions on relief operations. Officials reported that about 33,000 coconut trees had fallen in Konaseema district alone.

After spending the previous day in review meetings, Naidu is due to begin visits to affected areas today, with tours planned over the next two days. The state Cabinet is also scheduled to meet virtually today to discuss the cyclone, damage assessments and relief measures.

The state government has announced financial assistance for people affected by the cyclone:

- ₹10,000 for houses with partial damage

- ₹3,000 for damaged two-wheelers

- ₹20,000 for damaged shops

- ₹50,000 for small-scale industries

- ₹1 lakh for industries with a turnover of up to ₹1.5 crore

For the fishing sector, assistance will include ₹9,000 for damaged fishing boats, ₹5,000 to repair fishing nets and ₹20,000 if nets are completely destroyed. Where both a boat and its nets are completely destroyed, the payment will be ₹25,000.

Families whose homes were flooded will receive 25kg of rice and other essential supplies.