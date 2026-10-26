Cyclone Arnab To intensify To Very Severe Storm, Red Alert For Andhra Pradesh And Odisha

Cyclone Arnab has strengthened over the Bay of Bengal and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and has put out red alerts for areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in advance of its potential landfall later this week.

The storm will gradually strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight on Monday and further increase to very severe cyclonic storm later on October 27. The IMD says it will likely pass through the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in the morning of October 28.

Maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph with gusts up to 140 kmph and may be experienced during the cyclone.

Red Alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

The IMD has sounded an alarm for several districts in Andhra Pradesh for October 28 and 29. They are Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari and West Godavari. Guntur, Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam are also in a red alert for October 29.

The following districts of Odisha are under red alert on October 29: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Ganjam.

The government of Andhra Pradesh is ready for evacuations.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has ramped up its preparedness efforts, urging boats at sea to move back into the land and requesting officials to make sure that power is restored quickly in case of any power cut.

Some 570,000 were identified as vulnerable, said a senior official in the state department of disaster management to Reuters. Evacuation was anticipated to start on Monday evening.

There were no reports of heavy wind and rain associated with the cyclone in Andhra Pradesh till Monday morning, the state disaster management department said. The effect was anticipated to start on Tuesday.

Cyclone's Position and Movement

The IMD in its latest update on Monday reported that Cyclone Arnab was moving towards the west at some 15 kmph in the eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal.

The storm was situated around 610 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 580 km southeast of the Odisha port of Gopalpur and 690 km east-southeast of the Andhra port of Kakinada at 0830 hrs.

The weather department forecast that the system will further move west-northwestward and take the turn to northwest direction towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

Heavy Rain causes Disruption in life in Tamilnadu

The weather system has also been developing and the northeast monsoon circulation has been prevailing in the region that has also witnessed heavy falls in parts of Tamil Nadu.

The rainwater seeped into more than 50 houses in Kodaikanal's Thoppikkanal area, leaving the residents in a plight.The residents of the Thoppikkanal area of Kodaikanal were left in a plight as the rain water entered the houses overnight. There has been heavy rainfall for over four days in the hill town of Dindigul district, according to reports.

For safety reasons, the tourists are also barred from visiting Kodaikanal in view of the heavy rain warning. The police are observing the situation and sending back cars from tourists.

In Thiruvarur district, it rained in several places during Monday morning and parents have asked for the school holidays due to fear that students were being put at risk. At the time of this writing, schools and colleges were open.

Why Cyclone Arnab is named so?

The cyclone names in the North Indian Ocean are adopted from a pre-decided list, submitted by the countries in the region. The naming system aids in the clear and unambiguous communication of warnings and in the prevention of confusion when several weather systems are present.

The name “Arnab” was brought forward by Bangladesh and has been added to the list that has been adopted under the regional naming system.

Precautionary measures have been advised by the authorities to residents in the affected coastal areas to take note of the official weather bulletins and instructions from local authorities as the cyclone approaches.