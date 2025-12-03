  1. Home
News

Cyclone Ditwah causes rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh

  • Created On:  3 Dec 2025 3:16 PM IST
Cyclone Ditwah causes rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh
In Andhra Pradesh, the consequences of Cyclone Ditwah have led to persistent rainfall, particularly affecting the city of Nellore since Tuesday night. Low-lying areas have been inundated, with floodwater entering numerous homes, causing significant distress to residents.

The Magunta Layout Railway Underbridge has been severely impacted, leading to the suspension of traffic in the area. Meanwhile, in the Kodur constituency of Annamayya district, heavy rainfall over the past four days has resulted in overflowing streams and canals, transforming ponds and puddles into large bodies of water.

The Gunjana River is currently flowing with great intensity, further exacerbating the situation. Additionally, the Tirupati-Kadapa main road has been rendered treacherous due to potholes caused by the rainfall, complicating travel for motorists. Floodwater has reached roads in various locations, creating further challenges for those trying to navigate the affected areas.

Tags

Cyclone DitwahAndhra Pradesh RainfallNellore FloodingAnnamayya District WeatherInfrastructure Disruption
