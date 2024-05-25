Cyclone "Remal" to strengthen tonight in Bay of Bengal, No Impact Expected on Andhra Pradesh

The Meteorological Department has announced that a Cyclone named Remal is intensifying in the west-central Bay of Bengal with expected winds across the coast. However, officials have stated that there will be no impact of the cyclone on Andhra Pradesh.

It is predicted that Remal will become a severe storm by this evening and may cross the coast between West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday, May 26. Winds are expected to reach speeds of 90 to 110 km per hour at the time of arrival, with heavy rain forecasted for the North-Eastern states. The IMD has warned fishermen not to go hunting and to avoid fishing in the middle of the Bay of Bengal due to high tides.



Dr. Sunanda, an officer at the Visakha Meteorological Department, has stated that all ports have been issued with danger warnings in anticipation of the storm. While the state of Andhra Pradesh is expected to remain unaffected, the IMD has advised caution and vigilance in other regions such as North Odisha, Bengal, Mizoram, Tripura, and Manipur.

Furthermore, the Meteorological Department has indicated that the southwest monsoon is progressing rapidly due to the impact of the storm, with its extension reaching Sri Lanka. Despite the warning of severe weather conditions, high temperatures are expected to persist in Andhra Pradesh.