Cyclone Tauktae effect: Rain forecasted in Andhra Pradesh in next two days

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that cyclone Tauktae has intensified in the Arabian Sea. IMD predicts that it will cross the coast near Gujarat on May 18. The cyclone is expected to hit Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat. It has already been raining heavily in Kerala since Friday night and was inundated with sea waves and strong winds leaving two dead.

The Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department has forecasted light to moderate rains with scattered thundershowers on Sunday and Monday in Andhra Pradesh. The situation is similar in Yanam along the northern coast, with winds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour in the southern coast. Rayalaseema districts are also expected to experience similar weather conditions. Southern and south-easterly winds were reported at low altitude in the state.

Kurnool district has been hit by heavy rains due to cyclone Tauktae. Lightning and gusty winds lashed several places on Saturday. In many areas, paddy and other crops were submerged with the rains.

A special cyclone control room was set up at the Kurnool Collectorate on Saturday. Light rains lashed the eastern Krishna region while Moderate rain fell at Reddigudem in western Krishna with Gudur, Kodur and Reddigudem recorded a rainfall of 3.2 mm. The torrential rains have created havoc in many parts of Rayalaseema districts.