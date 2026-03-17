Dak Adalat to be held in Tirupati on March 25

Tirupati: Tirupati Division of the Department of Posts has announced a special programme to receive public grievances, scheduled to be held on March 25. According to Tirupati Division Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Major Syeda Tanveer, the programme will be conducted at the divisional office on the same day.

Interested participants have been asked to complete the required formalities and submit their details before March 24, clearly mentioning ‘Dak Adalat’ on the cover.

Postal authorities stated that eligible individuals may take part in the initiative by following the guidelines mentioned in the notification. Further details can be obtained from the Tirupati Division office.