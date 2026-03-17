  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Dak Adalat to be held in Tirupati on March 25

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 9:00 AM IST

Tirupati: Tirupati Division of the Department of Posts has announced a special programme to receive public grievances, scheduled to be held on March 25. According to Tirupati Division Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Major Syeda Tanveer, the programme will be conducted at the divisional office on the same day.

Interested participants have been asked to complete the required formalities and submit their details before March 24, clearly mentioning ‘Dak Adalat’ on the cover.

Postal authorities stated that eligible individuals may take part in the initiative by following the guidelines mentioned in the notification. Further details can be obtained from the Tirupati Division office.

Tags

Tirupati Dak Adalat programmepostal grievance redressal eventDepartment of Posts initiativeMarch 25 public complaints hearingSyeda Tanveer announcement
Next Story

    Latest News

    More

    Air India to operate 36 extra flights to Europe, North America amid geopolitical tensions

    Air India to operate 36 extra flights to Europe, North America amid geopolitical tensions
    Share it
    X