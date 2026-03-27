Dalit priests lead grand Rama Navami celebrations

Vijayawada: In a remarkable reflection of social harmony and inclusive traditions, several Sri Rama temples in West NTR district are being served by Dalit priests, where elaborate preparations are made for the Sri Rama Navami festival to be celebrated on March 27 (Friday).

Sri Rama Navami, one of the most sacred festivals for Hindus, is being celebrated with devotion and grandeur across the district. Temples are being beautifully decorated with colourful paints, festoons, and dazzling electric lights, while special arrangements are underway for the celestial wedding ceremony of Lord Rama and Sita (Sita Rama Kalyanam), scheduled for Friday.

Large-scale arrangements are also being made to distribute traditional offerings such as Panakam and Vadapappu to devotees. In several villages, especially in Dalit localities, temples dedicated to Lord Rama are witnessing vibrant festive preparations.

Villages in Mylavaram and Tiruvuru assembly constituencies, including Kavuluru, Atkuru, H Muthyalampadu, Kotikalapudi in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Rayanapadu in Vijayawada Rural, Burugugudem in Reddygudem mandal, and Mittagudem in Vissannapeta mandal, are gearing up for the celebrations. Notably, in many of these temples, Dalits continue to serve as priests, conducting rituals with devotion and dedication. Kotikalapudi village, often referred to as “Chinna Bhadrachalam,” has a rich tradition of celebrating Sri Rama Navami for over a century. The festivities are organised under the aegis of the Andhra Labour Cooperative Society, led by President Namburi Anjaneyulu and Secretary Rentapalli Pitchaiah.

The celebrations are funded through income generated from 40 acres of temple land, ensuring grandeur every year. Around 330 members from the Ram, Krishna, and Keshava bhajan groups participate in devotional singing, kolatam performances, and cultural programmes, which attract large gatherings.

Sports events such as volleyball tournaments are also organised as part of the festivities, with prizes awarded to winners. A unique tradition in the village continues to this day—marriages are conducted only after the ceremonial wedding of Lord Rama, and women belonging to the village return home to celebrate the festival annually.

In Mittagudem near Tatakuntla and Nuthipadu near Vemireddipalli, Sri Rama temples in Dalit localities host annual celebrations where devotees throng to witness the Sita Rama Kalyanam.

At Burugugudem village in Reddygudem mandal, a temple reconstructed about 15 years ago has become a focal point for Sri Rama Navami celebrations. Special pujas, Sita Rama Kalyanam, and Satyanarayana Vrathams are conducted. Annadanam is organised annually by Agastya Maharshi Ashram, while additional shrines of Lord Krishna and Anjaneya Swamy also witness special prayers. Similarly, in Rayanapadu village of Vijayawada Rural mandal, the Sri Kodanda Rama temple, built in 2001 in a Dalit locality, continues to host grand Sri Rama Navami celebrations every year.

The unique presence of Dalit priests in these temples stands as a powerful symbol of changing social dynamics and communal harmony, drawing appreciation from devotees and visitors alike.