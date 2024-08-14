Dam gate washes away hopes of farmers under LLC, K-C canals

Kurnool: The farmers of Mantralayam, Yemmiganur, Alur and Adoni besides Kodumur constituencies in western part of the district are worried due to stoppage of water to Tungabhadra Low Level Canal (LLC). The LLC is the lifeline to the residents of these constituencies as it caters their drinking and irrigation water needs. The LLC water irrigates around 45,000 acre in kharif and 1.20 lakh acre in rabi in Mantralayam, Nandavaram, Yemmiganur, Kowthalam, Gonegandla, C Belagal, Kosigi, Adoni, Kodumur and Alur mandals. It also Besides irrigation needs, the water also quenches the thirst of nearly 196 villages.

The farmers were elated at the prospect of abundance of flood water at Tungabhadra dam. The dam has almost attained to its full capacity of 105tmc feet. Despite attaining its full capacity, the dam was receiving huge amount of flood waters. Authorities after maintaining the storage level were releasing the surplus waters to downstream besides to the LLC.

With the releasing of water to LLC the farmers in the above mandals had cultivated various crops. The farmers who are happy with the LLC water are now a worried lot. One of the TB dam gateswas washed away and the authorities are releasing water downstream in order to reduce water level to repair the gate. After fixing the problem, the dam authorities would not release water to LLC canal which will be a major blow to farmers as crops will wither, washing away investment of farmers.

Meanwhile, the washing away of dam gate will also have a dire effect on farmers under Kurnool-Cuddapah (K-C) canal under which farmers were readying to cultivate 2.1 lakh acre for kharif. These farmers are also in quandary as K-C canal is fed by the TB dam through Sunkesula dam. Sources have stated that supplying water to kharif crops seems to be impossible. Except LLC and K-C canal, there is no other source of water to wet the crops in the district. The ponds, streams and lakes were all dried up as there was no sufficient rain so far.

A farmer Narasimhulu of Jaggaouram village in Nandavaram mandal, told The Hans India that he had cultivated various crops in 20 acredepending upon LLC water. Now the officials have stopped water supply to the sub channels of LLC due to washing away of the dam gate. Narasimhulu said he has invested more than Rs1 lakh to cultivate these crops. If the water is not released, then all standing crops will wither away, which means he will incur a huge loss. He urged the officials to save the farmers by releasing water to LLC.