Dargah Trust Board chairman passes away

Rajamahendravaram: Mohammad Abdul Khader Jilani, Chairman of the Hazrat Wali Jala Jalisha Dargah Trust Board, passed away on Saturday. He was 75 years old. He is survived by his wife, daughter, and son, Khader Mohiuddin.

Upon receiving the news of his death, several community leaders, former Dargah officials, and trustees visited his residence to express their deep condolences and sympathy to his family. Among those who paid their respects were Shaik Asadullah Ahmed, former Dargah Chairman, Shaik Abdul Karim, President of Royal Mosque, youth leaders Basith Khan and Arshad, and Dargah Trustees Jaleel and Zakir.

The funeral was held on Sunday at the Muslim Burial Ground, conducted under the supervision of Imams Ansari and Ghulam Mohiuddin.

Condolences were offered by Sattar, President of Ayesha Mosque, Sardar, Secretary, Ilyas Jani, Asif, Basha, Wali Basha Malan, Ghansha, Amanullah, and Habib.