Dasthagir, the approver in Vivekananda's murder case knocks HC door to stop screening movie 'Vivekam'

Highlights

Movie 'Vivekam', which is based on Vivekananda's biography, has been released on YouTube and is creating a sensation. It got more than 10 lakh views on the first day of its release

Amaravati: YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder was a sensation in AP politics. The YCP also used this murder as a campaign tool in the last elections. On the other hand, the movie 'Vivekam', which is based on Vivekananda's biography, has been released on YouTube and is creating a sensation. It got more than 10 lakh views on the first day of its release. In this film, there are scenes where Jagan, Bharti, Avinash Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy and others target Vivekananda and kill him in a brutal manner.

On the other hand, Dastagiri, who became an approver in Vivekananda's murder case, objected to this film. He approached the High Court against the inclusion of his name in the film based on his statement. In the background of Vivekananda's murder case being in the CBI court, the court was asked to stop the screening of the film. He said that this movie is available on all OTT platforms with the support of ITDP, the digital division of TDP. He said that TDP is showing this movie for political purposes. Arguments on this petition are likely to be held on Monday.

