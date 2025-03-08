Death of witness in Viveka murder case shocks Cabinet

Vijayawada: The State Cabinet has taken serious note of the sudden death of Ranganna, a key witness in the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The Director General of Police (DGP) is said to have expressed concern and said that it was a mysterious death, prompting the government to order a detailed investigation to find out the real cause of death.

Following the conclusion of the official agenda, the cabinet held an extensive discussion on the issue. Ministers expressed alarm over the fact that six witnesses have died so far, emphasising the urgent need to ensure the safety of those still alive. They also noted that another witness, Dastagiri, has reportedly been receiving death threats.

Some ministers accused the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of attempting to portray Ranganna’s death as a case of custodial violence. Expressing his concern, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stated that there appears to be a pattern in the deaths of witnesses, drawing parallels to the assassination of TDP leader Paritala Ravindra.

Naidu reiterated that he had repeatedly cautioned both his party and the police about the need to remain vigilant against the alleged conspiracies of the YSRCP.

He accused the opposition of attempting to divert public attention and malign the government’s reputation. He further asserted that “there were criminals under the guise of politicians who had previously harmed the state were now desperate and willing to resort to extreme measures to create instability.”

The Chief Minister directed the DGP to implement all necessary measures to protect the remaining witnesses. He stressed that although the CBI is investigating the case, ensuring the safety of witnesses remains the responsibility of the state police.