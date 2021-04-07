Defeating YSRCP hidden agenda of opposition parties, alleges MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram said that BJP, Jana Sena (JSP) and TDP are contesting Tirupati by-election with a hidden agenda to defeat YSRCP. Speaking to reporters at Kadiyam on Tuesday, he alleged the three parties are levelling baseless allegations against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is striving for the development of the State and welfare of people.

The parties are trying to divert the attention of the people from their sins and colluded with one another. But the people who know about the parties are ready to teach them a lesson in

the election. If the three parties having belief in themselves, they can directly come before the people setting aside their hidden target, he said. The YSRCP candidate will be elected with huge majority in the by-election, he opined.

The Chief Minister has a plan for welfare of people for 25 years and fulfilling the promises given during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra as well as in the elections. The opposition parties are trying to tarnish his image. The Chief Minister is getting tremendous response from the people for the ongoing welfare schemes and the satisfaction levels among the people have increased, he averred.

It is the time for the people to support the Chief Minister, he said YSRCP rural constituency coordinator Chandana Nageswar and other leaders were present.