Delhi BJP Legislature Party Meeting Postponed to February 19

In a significant development, the BJP Legislature Party meeting originally scheduled for today has been postponed to February 19. This meeting was anticipated to clarify the party's choice for the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Originally set to convene at 3 PM at the party office in Delhi, the postponement has left many awaiting clarity on the leadership decision. The upcoming meeting will see the participation of 48 newly elected BJP MLAs, as well as Party MPs, all eager to determine the party's next steps.

Following the election of the new BJP leader, the MLAs are expected to meet with the Lieutenant Governor to discuss the next phase of governance. To facilitate this process, the BJP leadership has appointed Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh as coordinators for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister, signaling a proactive approach to the transition of power.

As excitement continues to build around the impending leadership decision, all eyes will be on the February 19 meeting for the much-anticipated announcement.