Delhi boxers clinch Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju trophy

Bhimavaram: Delhi boxers emerged as overall champions in both men’s and women’s categories, securing the prestigious Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju Trophy 2026. The National Under-23 Boxing Championship was held from March 19 to 22 at SRKR Engineering College in Bhimavaram, witnessing intense competition from top teams across the country.

In the men’s category, Delhi claimed the top position, while Haryana finished as runners-up. In the women’s division, Punjab secured second place behind the dominant Delhi team. The results were announced by Boxing Federation National President Rakesh Kumar Mishra and AP Amateur Boxing Association President Sagi Ramakrishna Nishant Varma.

The winning Delhi men’s team featured boxers Nirmal Devendra Solanki, Tanish, Anish, Deepanshu, Shekhar Sharma, Sujal Yadav, and Anish Tomar. Haryana’s runners-up team included Pushpender, Yogesh, Yuvraj, Anish Tomar, and Priyansh.

In the women’s category, Delhi once again showcased excellence, with standout performers including Paradeep Goud, Harshadeep Goud, Alisha, Preeti, and Umang Bajaj, who contributed to their title-winning campaign.

A grand prize distribution ceremony was organised to honour the winners. Speaking on the occasion, Boxing Association National Secretary Rakesh Takran and State Secretary K Bangarraju praised the efficient organisation of the national-level event and commended SRKR Engineering College for enhancing its reputation at the national stage.

Vice-president SV Rangaraju, College Principal Dr KV Muralikrishna Raju, Chief Administrative Officer Ch Dileep Chakravarthy, and several other dignitaries were present.