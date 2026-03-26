Delimitation to reshape political landscape: BJP

Vijayawada: BJP senior leader and MLC Somu Veerraju on Wednesday said that the 2029 general elections and the subsequent delimitation of constituencies would play a crucial role in shaping the country’s political landscape.

Speaking after inaugurating the South India Central Office of Ganpat University in Vijayawada, he stated that the proposed caste census in 2027 would serve as a key basis for future governance decisions. He noted that the delimitation process would be undertaken based on updated population data, leading to a reorganisation of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies across the country.

Highlighting national leadership, he credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining stability and steering the country through global challenges. He also pointed to the Centre’s push for renewable energy, including solar and wind power, stating that these initiatives have significantly expanded in recent years.

Earlier, Veerraju inaugurated the regional office of Ganpat University and lauded its commitment to providing quality education at affordable costs.