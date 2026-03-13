Demand for electric cooking appliances sees an apparent rise

Visakhapatnam: The ongoing conflict in West Asia leaves Indian households investing in a host of kitchen appliances that hardly gained an entry into the cart earlier.

Even as the government allays fear over LPG shortage crisis sharing the current stock data, sale of electric cooktops, kettles and cookers witnesses a sharp rise. Much to the surprise of the retailers and e-commerce platforms, these electric appliances continue to fly off the shelves for the past few days.

Even as the Central government assures that there is no supply shortage of domestic LPG cylinders at present, a section of people could not help but resort to panic buying.

According to recent statistics, e-commerce sites see an unprecedented hike in the sale of kitchen appliances’ category. And many of them display ‘out of stock’ alerts for induction stoves.

While Flipkart and Amazon indicate ‘currently unavailable’ alerts for some of the induction stove brands, Myntra has put up an ‘out of stock’ alert.

In a few other e-commerce sites, the premium induction stove images pop out with ‘only one left’ indication.

Retail stores witness a sudden jump in the sale of induction stoves along with other electric cooking appliances.

“In the past three-four days, there is a rise in the sale of induction stoves, electric kettles and cookers to the tune of 10 to 15 percent,” shares S. Shivaram, store in-charge, Bombay Gaslight Stores, with The Hans India.

Even those who have never explored dishing out daily menus using electric cooktop now look forward to investing in one.

“There is no dearth of LPG cylinders at the moment. But when the situation demands, it is better to keep an alternative option ready. And investing in an electric cooktop is considered to be a smart move,” reasons Patnala Suresh, who works in a private organisation.

As energy supply concerns mount due to prevailing tensions in West Asia, several households come up with backup plans to meet contingency needs just in case the situation arises.

Also, with domestic cylinders turning out to be costlier than before, another biggest concern among the households is how long the wait would be before the LPG cylinder gets delivered to their homes.