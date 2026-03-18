Demand for skilled professionals in hospitality industry brought to fore

Visakhapatnam: The current manpower requirement in the hospitality industry and the rising demand for skilled professionals in key operational roles such as food and beverage service associates, housekeeping associates, front office associates and south Indian chefs were brought to the fore by leaders of the hospitality industry.

At a meeting held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, hospitality industry HR leaders focused on strengthening manpower for the emerging tourism sector. Organised by Hotel and Restaurant Association of Andhra Pradesh (HRAAP), the meeting was chaired by HRAAP president MV Pavan Kartheek in the presence of AP Star Hotels Association (ASHA) vice president G. Venkata Krishna, HRAAP advisor S. Prashanth and treasurer R. Venkat, along with others.

They shared insights regarding recruitment trends, attrition patterns and challenges faced in sourcing trained manpower. With several new hospitality projects expected to commence operations in Visakhapatnam and across Andhra Pradesh in the coming years, the need for a strong and sustainable talent pipeline was highlighted as an important priority for the industry. Speaking on the occasion, MV Pavan Kartheek stated that the hospitality industry plays a vital role in supporting tourism, employment generation and overall economic development of the region. He noted that with several new hospitality investments and tourism initiatives taking shape in Andhra Pradesh, the sector is poised for strong growth in the coming years.

Members noted that the hospitality sector in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing encouraging growth driven by increasing tourism, business travel and new hotel developments. During discussions, it was suggested that the hospitality sector should actively collaborate with hotel management institutions, skill development centres and training organisations to create structured training programmes that can prepare aspiring candidates for careers in the hospitality industry.