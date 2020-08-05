Demise of Vangapandu great loss to tribal people : Krishneswara Rao

Vijayawada: "Janapadam Janyuvuga puttina Praja kavi, paraja kalakarudu, praja gayakudu and Janapada Vaggeyakarudu Vangapandu", said noted writer and actor YS Krishneswara Rao. Interacting with 'The Hans India', Krishneswara Rao said that the demise of Vangapandu is a great loss to society particularly to the tribal people because he mingled with tribes to know the traditions and culture in those parts to incorporate in his writings.



Vangapandu Prasada Rao, popularly known as 'Vangapandu' expired early hours of Tuesday. He is a poet, lyricist, performer, singer and actor. His revolutionary songs like "Emi pillo yeldamosthava", "Jajjenaka janare", "Nampally station Kada" (this song was written by Adrusta Deepak), "Yentrametta nadusthuvundante", Jajjanaka janare" are very popular.

Recollecting the past memories with Vangapandu, Krisheswara Rao said that he was a very calm and friendly natured person.

Rao got immense pleasure while working with him in R Narayana Murthy films like "Annadata Sukheebhava" and other two more films. Krishneswara Rao also said that the songs of Vangapandu were received appreciation from legendary writers like Sri Sri, Ravi Sastry and Kalipatnam Rama Rao.

Besides these eminent qualities Vangapandu also penned excellent plays like "Adavi Diviteelu" and "Bhoo Bhagotam". 'Adavi diviteelu' play which was directed by L Satyanand and written by Vangapandu was continuously performed for 50 days in the same auditorium at Visakhapatnam which was a record.

Vijayawada city based artistes Prasad (VTPS), Dr P Brahmananda Rao, who acted with Vangapandu in movies have also expressed their condolence to the sudden demise of Vangapandu.