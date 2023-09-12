Live
Just In
Denial of police permission .. TDP meetings cancelled
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In the wake of Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, the latest information is that two important meetings that the Telugu Desam party wanted to hold in Rajamahendravaram today have been canceled. National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has decided to hold a meeting with key party leaders. Also, the party's joint East Godavari district-level Telugu Desam party meeting is scheduled to be held.
Party sources said that party state president K Atchannaidu, former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and others will attend. Atchannaidu has already reached Rajahmundry. Venkatadri function hall in Kateru has been booked for this meeting. A message was given to party leaders and activists that a joint East Godavari District Telugu Desam Party meeting will be held to decide the future course of action in protest against the illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.