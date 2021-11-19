Depression in Bay of Bengal crosses coast at Puducherry-Chennai, AP to receive heavy rains

The depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has crossed the Puducherry-Chennai coast. AP Disaster Management Commissioner Kannababu announced that it had crossed the coast between 3 to 4 am and asserted that heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Tamil Nadu, Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore, and Prakasam districts. Fishermen were warned not to go hunting and people in the hinterland were advised to be vigilant as winds with speed 45-65 kmph would prevail along the coast.



Kannababu said NDRF and SDRF teams were being sent to Chittoor, Kadapa, and Nellore districts for relief operations as Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, Nellore, and Prakasam districts will receive heavy rainfall due to the cyclone.

Meanwhile, in Kadapa districts, ditches and bends are overflowing due to heavy rains. The Annamayya reservoirs at Pincha and Rajampet near Sundupalli have been overflowing. The Mattikatta of the Pincha project was cut by 3 meters.

Heavy floodwater is coming from Pincha to Annamayya reservoir. With this, the Annamayya project is raising 5 gates and leaving 1.5 lakh cusecs below the water level. Authorities alerted people in the hinterland.