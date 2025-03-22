Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan Launches Farm Pond Initiative in Orvakallu Mandal

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan inaugurated the construction of a farm pond in Pudicherla village, as part of a state-wide initiative to build 1.55 lakh farm ponds. The bhoomi puja ceremony took place at the farm of local farmer Rajanna, marking a significant stride towards enhancing agricultural sustainability in the region.

Addressing a public meeting post-ceremony, Kalyan emphasized that the entire country is looking towards Andhra Pradesh (AP) and highlighted the political alliance formed to secure success during challenging times. "We are committed to winning 164 out of 175 seats as part of this alliance," he stated, referring to their coalition’s strategy to secure 21 MP seats in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Kalyan lauded the experienced leadership of CM Chandrababu Naidu as instrumental in the success of village festivals across AP and reiterated the Chief Minister’s vision for the state's improvement. He affirmed his dedication to implementing Naidu's directives and aspirations for the development of AP.

Discussing local water issues, Kalyan acknowledged the severe water shortage in Rayalaseema, noting the lack of water storage facilities despite heavy rainfall. He announced an ambitious target of completing 1,55,000 water tanks by May, asserting that if filled during the rainy season, these tanks could store an estimated one TMC of water. "We envision Rayalaseema as a land of gems, as per the vision of Sri Krishnadevaraya," he remarked.

Kalyan emphasized the importance of inclusive development, stating that it should not be restricted to a select few. In a remarkable organizational feat, he noted that gram sabhas were conducted in 13,326 panchayats in a single day, a world record aimed at fostering community involvement in local governance. He called for dedicated and selfless individuals to take leadership roles in these initiatives to propel development efforts forward.

Overall, the Deputy Chief Minister's address underscored a commitment to enhancing agricultural infrastructure and ensuring equitable progress across Andhra Pradesh, drawing inspiration from the leadership of CM Chandrababu Naidu.