Deputy CM Amzath Basha inaugurates 200-bed transit hospital in Kadapa

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha along with MP Avinash Reddy inaugurated a 200-bed transit hospital built at a cost of Rs 1 crore at Silparamam area in the city on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said Veerabadhra Minerals MD G V Prathap Reedy has donated Rs 1 crore for establishing the hospital.

He said the hospital was equipped with all facilities including oxygen pipeline and oxygen concentrators used in treatment for patients. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister lauded Veerabhadra Minerals management of their initiation in extending financial support for establishment of hospital.

District Collector CH Harikiran said it is fortunate as number philanthropists coming forward to donate different things like oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, fans, money in the interest of providing facilities for Covid patients.

Stating that the transit hospital was constructed just in two weeks, he said oxygen pipeline and 5 litre capacity concentrator and table fan was set up at every bed as this will help patients to feel more comfortable in emergency conditions. Mayor Suresh Babu was present.